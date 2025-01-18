Fighters React To Arman Tsarukyan’s Call-Off And Renato Moicano Title Shot

Yesterday was a dramatic day for the UFC 311 card after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of his title showdown with Islam Makhachev due to a back injury and Renato Moicano was drafted in as his replacement, resulting in Beneil Dariush being pulled from the card.



Now the fighters involved have all had their say on what went down just 24 hours prior to the first pay-per-view of the year in Inglewood, California.



Arman Tsarukyan:



“I regret to inform everyone that the news is that I had to pull out of UFC 311 with a back injury is true,” Tsarukyan wrote. “This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my fighting career. I would like to thank the UFC for understanding and I look forward to competing for my first UFC Championship in the future. Thank you all for your support.”



Islam Makhachev



“What does this title represent?” Makhachev wrote. “It means you are the best in the world and if you are the best in the world, it doesn’t matter who’s going to be standing across from you. What do I say? No? NEVER. Let’s do this!”



Renato Moicano



“‘Money’ Moicano is coming for the belt,” the new title challenger Moicano wrote as he took the shock news in his stride. “Be ready Islam Makhachev, tomorrow is ‘Money’ time,” he said. “Man, I’m so happy that I got this opportunity. I have been working for this for a long time, and I knew that could happen, that’s why I was training five rounds, that’s why I was training for southpaw.

“I’m ready and tomorrow I’m going to shock the world. Be ready because I am. This is ‘Money’ Moicano and tomorrow I will be the champion of the world. Let’s f***ing go, let’s f***ing go. Time to go.”

Beneil Dariush

“Family and friends unfortunately I’m not fighting tomorrow,” Dariush wrote on Instagram. “Due to changes in the card I been left as the odd man out. I appreciate @danawhite and @ufc for giving me an opportunity to fight in my home town and taking care of me even though I’m not fighting.”

“I believe God has something better for me and I will wait faithfully to see how it unfolds.”