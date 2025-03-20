Gunnar Nelson Discusses Long Absence From Fighting

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Gunnar Nelson has spoken about his lengthy absence from the sport ahead of his fight against Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 255 in England this weekend. The 36-year-old Nelson is coming off a two-year layoff since his submission victory over Bryan Barbarena at UFC 285, and in fact has only fought twice in the ...

Gunnar Nelson has spoken about his lengthy absence from the sport ahead of his fight against Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 255 in England this weekend.

The 36-year-old Nelson is coming off a two-year layoff since his submission victory over Bryan Barbarena at UFC 285, and in fact has only fought twice in the past five years.

However, Nelson appears to be in a good place as his absence wasn’t forced by any kind of injury or ailment, but rather just due to focusing more on his family life than fighting.

“I’ve just been focusing on other things in life,” Nelson said at the UFC Fight Night 255 media day. “Coaching our gym back home, my family and stuff like that. With time, you start putting yourself into second place, into third place, into fourth place.

That being said, Nelson isn’t ruling out the possibility of perhaps fighting a bit more regularly in the future as he looks to build on his current back-to-back victories.

“We’ll see. Maybe I’ll get a little bit busier. I feel great, my body feels great, and I’m still improving. This camp was very good. Of course, I’m 36 and you can definitely feel everything in your body, but if I compare this camp to the last one, I think this one was even better and even better on my body. It’s weird.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Gunnar Nelson Discusses Long Absence From Fighting

Gunnar Nelson has spoken about his lengthy absence from the sport ahead of his fight against Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 255 in ...

Magomed Ankalaev Says He’s Already Agreed To First Title Defense

Magomed Ankalaev has only just been crowned the UFC’s light-heavyweight champion after a unanimous decision victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313 a couple ...

Paul Craig To Fight Rodolfo Bellato At UFC Fight night 257

Paul Craig’s next fight will be against Rodolfo Bellato at UFC Fight Night 257 in Las Vegas on May 17th. The 37-year-old Craig will ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United