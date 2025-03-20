Gunnar Nelson Discusses Long Absence From Fighting

Gunnar Nelson has spoken about his lengthy absence from the sport ahead of his fight against Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 255 in England this weekend.



The 36-year-old Nelson is coming off a two-year layoff since his submission victory over Bryan Barbarena at UFC 285, and in fact has only fought twice in the past five years.



However, Nelson appears to be in a good place as his absence wasn’t forced by any kind of injury or ailment, but rather just due to focusing more on his family life than fighting.



“I’ve just been focusing on other things in life,” Nelson said at the UFC Fight Night 255 media day. “Coaching our gym back home, my family and stuff like that. With time, you start putting yourself into second place, into third place, into fourth place.“



That being said, Nelson isn’t ruling out the possibility of perhaps fighting a bit more regularly in the future as he looks to build on his current back-to-back victories.

“We’ll see. Maybe I’ll get a little bit busier. I feel great, my body feels great, and I’m still improving. This camp was very good. Of course, I’m 36 and you can definitely feel everything in your body, but if I compare this camp to the last one, I think this one was even better and even better on my body. It’s weird.”