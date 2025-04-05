Henry Cejudo Explains How He Apprehended Suspect Who Crashed Into Neighbors Home

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo’s MMA skills came in handy on Friday night when a speeding car crashed into his neighbors home and then the four suspects attempted to flee.



“All of a sudden I see this car – our neighborhood is kind of like a U – So I see this car coming with a huge right turn probably going 80 to 100 mph,” Cejudo said in a video posted by MMAJunkie at the scene of the crash.

“He ended up hitting my neighbor’s yard. There were four passengers in there. They couldn’t get out. You can see inside this room, if someone was standing in there, they would be dead. All these kids are lucky to be alive.

“They all started to get out little by little. One of them kind of got away. They ended up getting them, but they all tried getting out of the car. Once they got out, I told them, ‘Hey, you guys ain’t going nowhere.’ Wayne tried to stop them, who is the owner of this house. You know, ‘You guys have got to be held accountable for what just happened.’ He ends up cold cocking my neighbor. That’s when I had to step in.”

Cejudo’s 60+ year old neighbour Wayne can be seen in a separate video bleeding from a head wound, but former flyweight and bantamweight champion ‘Triple C’ ensured that crime didn’t go unpunished.



“Once he hit my neighbor I was like, alright man, all in,” Cejudo said. “He’s in his 60s and I had to go out there and picked him up, dropped him, slapped him around a little bit, and pretty much just controlled him with one arm, honestly [laughs]. So he wasn’t that tough!”



The 38-year-old Cejudo recently revealed that’s he plans to retire from the sport after having one last fight in the Octagon.

