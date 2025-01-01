Ian Garry Unhappy With Place On Rankings After Loss To Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Garry gave a good account of himself in his end-of-year welterweight title elimination fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, and so even though he lost by unanimous decision he feels he deserves to be placed higher up in the rankings.

The previously undefeated Garry had been ranked No.7 in the division prior to the fight following an eight-fight winning streak in the Octagon, and despite his loss he still holds down that spot in the rankings heading into the new year – but that’s not enough for the ambitious 27-year-old.



“The way I look at this is that the fight against Shavkat was to be the No. 1 contender in the world, and go out and fight for the belt next,” Machado Garry said to MMA Knockout. “If I’m not the No. 1 contender of which Shavkat got his hand raised and has now cemented himself, I’m definitely No. f*cking 2. That’s the way I look at it because there’s no way after that performance, you can’t sit there and say that I’m one of the best in the division. So whatever the rankings want to officially say, it’s OK.”

Despite the setback, Garry still has his eyes on competing for the 170lb title in 2025, and has floated the idea that he should be the back-up fighter for the title showdown between current champion Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov when it gets booked.



“I know in my heart and my soul, and I see the fans are giving me a lot of love and a lot of respect for that fight. I’m absolutely, in my mind, the No. 2 contender in the world. So, could I see the UFC booking me as a replacement? Yes.

“Do I think it’s realistic? Potentially. However, we’ll see when the cards come. If they want that, if they need that. I will say one thing: I will be ready if they want me. Like I always am. Ready, prepared for anyone and anywhere.”