Ignacio Bahamondes Submits Jalin Turner In 1st Round At UFC 313

Ignacio Bahamondes got an opportunity to show off his grappling against Jalin Turner tonight at UFC 313 as he sunk in a triangle choke finish in the opening round.



Round One

Inside leg kick from Bahamondes to start. Bahamondes with a flurry at close quarters now. Right hand for Turner.



Right hook from Bahamondes. He tries for a head kick. Back to the inside leg kick now. Turner with a body kick.



Turner able to get the fight to the floor. Turner with a few ground-and-punches as Bahamondes looks to close his guard. Bahamondes fires off a few elbows from his back.



Bahamondes gets his legs up now and works for a triangle choke. He manages to lock it in and Turner is reluctantly forced to tap out at 2.29mins of the opening round!