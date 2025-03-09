Ignacio Bahamondes Submits Jalin Turner In 1st Round At UFC 313

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Ignacio Bahamondes got an opportunity to show off his grappling against Jalin Turner tonight at UFC 313 as he sunk in a triangle choke finish in the opening round. Round One Inside leg kick from Bahamondes to start. Bahamondes with a flurry at close quarters now. Right hand for Turner. Right hook from Bahamondes. He ...

Ignacio Bahamondes got an opportunity to show off his grappling against Jalin Turner tonight at UFC 313 as he sunk in a triangle choke finish in the opening round.

Round One

Inside leg kick from Bahamondes to start. Bahamondes with a flurry at close quarters now. Right hand for Turner.

Right hook from Bahamondes. He tries for a head kick. Back to the inside leg kick now. Turner with a body kick.

Turner able to get the fight to the floor. Turner with a few ground-and-punches as Bahamondes looks to close his guard. Bahamondes fires off a few elbows from his back.

Bahamondes gets his legs up now and works for a triangle choke. He manages to lock it in and Turner is reluctantly forced to tap out at 2.29mins of the opening round!

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 313 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC 313 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it live below.

Magomed Ankalaev Beats Alex Pereira By Decision To Win 205lb Title At UFC 313

Magomedov Ankalaev was able to put Alex Pereira on the back foot at times tonight in the main event of UFC 313 after rocking ...

Justin Gaethje Beats Rafael Fiziev By Unanimous Decision At UFC 313

Justin Gaethje was able to battle his way to another decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 313 in Las ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United