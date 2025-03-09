Ignacio Bahamondes Submits Jalin Turner In 1st Round At UFC 313

Ignacio Bahamondes got an opportunity to show off his grappling against Jalin Turner tonight at UFC 313 as he sunk in a triangle choke finish in the opening round. Round One Inside leg kick from Bahamondes to start. Bahamondes with a flurry at close quarters now. Right hand for Turner. Right hook from Bahamondes. He ...
Ignacio Bahamondes got an opportunity to show off his grappling against Jalin Turner tonight at UFC 313 as he sunk in a triangle choke finish in the opening round.
Round One
Inside leg kick from Bahamondes to start. Bahamondes with a flurry at close quarters now. Right hand for Turner.
Right hook from Bahamondes. He tries for a head kick. Back to the inside leg kick now. Turner with a body kick.
Turner able to get the fight to the floor. Turner with a few ground-and-punches as Bahamondes looks to close his guard. Bahamondes fires off a few elbows from his back.
Bahamondes gets his legs up now and works for a triangle choke. He manages to lock it in and Turner is reluctantly forced to tap out at 2.29mins of the opening round!
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.