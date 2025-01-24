Israel Adesanya Vows To Make ‘Boring’ 185lb Division Interesting

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

There’s a lot of big fights coming up in the middleweight division over the course of February, but former champion Israel Adesanya that it’s only his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh that’ll be must-see TV. It’s a bold claim as February also sees a 185lb title rematch between Dricus ...

There’s a lot of big fights coming up in the middleweight division over the course of February, but former champion Israel Adesanya that it’s only his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh that’ll be must-see TV.

It’s a bold claim as February also sees a 185lb title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, Jared Cannonier fighting Gregory Rodrigues, Michael ‘Venom’ Page going up against Shara Magomedov and Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez, but they appears to be going completely under the radar of ‘The Last Stylebender’, who believes he is the key to bringing excitement to the weight class.

“I didn’t know that all those other fights were in the month of February,” Adesanya told MMAJunkie. “But yeah, exciting times for 185…

“But to be honest, 185 feels boring without me. So yeah, I want to go in there and just make it interesting.”

However, despite being one of the more unique characters in the UFC, Adesanya admits that the pre-fight build-up for his upcoming fight might be more low-key than normal, with the real fireworks set to be delivered once he steps into the Octagon.

“It’s always good to mix things up, but again, this is just fighting,” Adesanya said of his usual pre-fight antics. “It’ll be pretty boring in the lead up to this fight for the fans that like that kind of stuff, but the fight’s gonna be very exciting. That’s the sauce in this one.”

And after having lost three of his last four fights, Adesanya is also eager to serve up a reminder that he’s still a top-of-the-food-chain fighter.

“For me, it’s just proving to myself that I’m still that dude,” Adesanya said. “I know I’m one of the best, if not the best. I still feel like I’m improving and I see the work that I do. I feel the work that I do, and I just want to show the world the work that I’m doing.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dominick Reyes vs. Nikita Krylov Targeted For UFC 314

A light-heavyweight fight between Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov is expected to take place at UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami, Florida. It ...

Israel Adesanya Vows To Make ‘Boring’ 185lb Division Interesting

There’s a lot of big fights coming up in the middleweight division over the course of February, but former champion Israel Adesanya that it’s ...

Conor McGregor Explains Why Logan Paul Boxing Bout Isn’t Happening

Conor McGregor hyped up a rumored boxing bout against Logan Paul at the start of the year, but now he’s admitted it’s not happening. ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United