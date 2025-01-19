Jailton Almeida TKO’s Sergey Spivak In 1st Round At UFC 311

Jailton Almeida engaged in a back-and-forth ground battle with Sergey Spivak for much of the first round at UFC 311 tonight, before hurting him with strikes when they got back to the feet and then bringing him back down again to seal the deal via ground-and-pound.



Round One

Almeida with a low kick. He lands another kick to the calf. Jab for Spivak. They clinch-up and Spivak executes a throw to get the fight to the mat in the opening minute.



Spivak in Almeida’s guard for now. Solid elbow strikes for Spivak. He postures up to land more strikes. Almedia adjusts underneath, but Spivak is now in half-guard. Very nice reversal though from Almeida to get on top in half-guard.



Almeida smoothly moves to mount. Spivak gives up his back. Almeida almost slips off, but adjusts to continue to secure the back as he rolls to his own back.



Now it’s Spivak who manages to get free and turn into Almeida to get on top. Almeida with a sweep of his own and opts to go back to the feet.



Almeida hurts Spivak with a couple of right hands and an uppercut and then opts to take him back to the mat again.



Almeida able to take the back and flatten Spivak out, then lands punches to seal a TKO finish at 4.53mins of the opening round!