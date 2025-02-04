Jairzinho Rozenstruik Released From UFC After Lackluster Loss

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been swiftly released from the UFC after his lackluster loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the weekend.



Truth be told neither fighter gave a good account of themselves in a painfully uneventful three-round heavyweight fight on the main card that Dana White later branded, “horrible” to watch.



However, Pavlovich did enough to scrape together a unanimous decision, while the 36-year-old Rozenstruik can have no-one but himself to blame for his defeat given that he landed just 23 strikes in 15 minutes, including only 7 to the head, and made little effort to get back to his feet when taken down.



It’s not the only time that the former kickboxer has looked gun-shy in the Octagon, which is surprising given that he’s actually a very potent knockout artist when he does let his fists fly, as was proven right at the start of his UFC run in 2019 when he racked up three KO wins and a TKO in the space of a year.



A 20 second KO loss to Francis Ngannou in his next fight seemed to lead him to adopt a much more cautious approach though and he’s lost more fights than he’s won since then.



And so Rozenstruik now bows out with a UFC record of 9-6 over the past six years, while taking his overall MMA record to 15-6.