Jairzinho Rozenstruik Released From UFC After Lackluster Loss

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been swiftly released from the UFC after his lackluster loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the weekend. Truth be told neither fighter gave a good account of themselves in a painfully uneventful three-round heavyweight fight on the main card that Dana White later branded, ...

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been swiftly released from the UFC after his lackluster loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

Truth be told neither fighter gave a good account of themselves in a painfully uneventful three-round heavyweight fight on the main card that Dana White later branded, “horrible” to watch.

However, Pavlovich did enough to scrape together a unanimous decision, while the 36-year-old Rozenstruik can have no-one but himself to blame for his defeat given that he landed just 23 strikes in 15 minutes, including only 7 to the head, and made little effort to get back to his feet when taken down.

It’s not the only time that the former kickboxer has looked gun-shy in the Octagon, which is surprising given that he’s actually a very potent knockout artist when he does let his fists fly, as was proven right at the start of his UFC run in 2019 when he racked up three KO wins and a TKO in the space of a year.

A 20 second KO loss to Francis Ngannou in his next fight seemed to lead him to adopt a much more cautious approach though and he’s lost more fights than he’s won since then.

And so Rozenstruik now bows out with a UFC record of 9-6 over the past six years, while taking his overall MMA record to 15-6.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Released From UFC After Lackluster Loss

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been swiftly released from the UFC after his lackluster loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi ...

UFC 312 Embedded Episode 1

Check out the first episode of UFC 312 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Sydney, Australia.

Michael Bisping Says Israel Adesanya’s Title Days Are Over After Latest Defeat

Israel Adesanya suffered his third loss in a row this past weekend in Riyadh after being TKO’d by Nassourdine Imavov, and another former middleweight ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United