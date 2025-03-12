Jalin Turner Issues Statement About Retirement Decision

After having a few days to let the dust settle it seems that Jalin Turner is stil leaning towards retiring following his submission loss to ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313 on Saturday night, but he hasn’t completely slammed the door shut on a potential return in the future.



One thing that is for certain however is that the 29-year-old appears to have been lifted by all the support he’s received since the fight, including not just fight fans, but also his fellow fighters – some of whom had urged him to keep fighting.



“Thank you for all the love and support!” Turner wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I started training MMA at 18 in 2013. I started training in my backyard, a SoCal, LA born, IE raised kid with no path and a big dream. God opened the door to MMA when I didn’t know where else to go. I gave myself 4 years to fight in a big promotion and I did, then the 5th year I got to the UFC in 2018. Made it to the top 10 in the toughest division. I made it in a video game.



“Looking back, it doesn’t feel real. I love you all. I’m sorry I lost my focus and fire earlier than ever expected. 29 years young, time is on my good side. I wish I could reply to everyone’s messages. Just know all the positivity has helped me more than you all know. I appreciate it all!

“Things can change …We’ll see what the future holds ️.”

If that was indeed his final fight then Turner would bow out of the sport with a 7-6 UFC run and overall career record of 14-9, beating the likes of Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, Jamie Mullarkey and Uros Medic along the way.