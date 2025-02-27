Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr to Headline UFC Fight Night 257

By Ross Cole

Former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill’s next fight will be against recent title contender Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC Fight Night 257 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 26th.

The 33-year-old Hill fought just last month, suffering a third round TKO loss in a rematch with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. That was Hill’s second defeat in a row, having lost the 205lb title last year when he was KO’d in the opening round by Alex Pereira.

Hill had been only lost once in his 14-fight career up to that point though, and has beaten the likes of Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker during his time in the Octagon.

Now he’ll go up against the 35-year-old Rountree, lost to Alex Pereira in his title challenge at UFC 307 last October, but received praise for his heart and battling performance on the night.

Prior to that Rountree had been on a five-fight winning streak that had included a string of TKO victories against the likes of Anthony Smith, Chris Daukaus, Karl Roberson and Modestas Baukauskas.

Hill vs. Rountree Jr. fronts a UFC Fight Night 257 show that will also feature Michel Pereira vs. Abu Magomedov, Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama and Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

