Jared Cannonier vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page Set For UFC 319

A middleweight fight between Jared Cannonier and Michael ‘Venom’ Page has been announced for UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16th.



Cannonier is now 41-years-old, but he’s still proven he can be a force to be reckoned with in the division by TKO’ing Gregory Rodrigues back in February.



That being said, Cannonier had suffered back-to-back defeats against two other top-tier middleweight talents in Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov last year.

Even so, Cannonier currently holds the No.7 spot on the 185lb ladder as he now set to fight the 38-year-old Page, who is ranked at No.15.



A former star in the Bellator promotion, Page began his UFC campaign at welterweight last year, earning a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland before suffering a loss on the scorecards to Ian Machado Garry.



Page then moved back up to middleweight for his latest fight against Shara Magomedov in February and emerged with a unanimous decision victory.



Cannonier vs. Page joins a UFC 319 card that will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, with the likes of Kai Asakura vs. Tim Elliott, Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper and Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev also currently booked for the event.