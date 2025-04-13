Jean Silva Submits Bryce Mitchell In 2nd Round At UFC 314

Jean Silva clocked in another stand-out performance tonight at UFC 314 as dropped Bryce Mitchell, shut down his takedown attempts and eventually put him to sleep with a ninja choke submission in the second-round.



Round One

Mitchell pressing forward to start. He lands a front kick to the body. High kick attempt from Silva. Oblique kick from Mitchell. He goes for that again after missing with a side kick attempt.



Wheel kick from Silva misses the target. Side kick to the body from Mitchell. Another kick to the knee from Mitchell. Now a solid calf kick.



Hard body kick from Silva. Side kick again to the midsection from Mitchell. Body punch from Silva after brushing aside a kick. Jumping kick attempt from Silva.



Low kick for Silva and then a right hook. Good calf kick from Mitchell. Now a low kick from Silva. Silva catches a kick, but Mitchell lands a spinning backfist in response.



Mitchell goes for a takedown, but Silva stuffs it nicely and the action goes back to the feet. Left hand for Silva and Mitchell works a couple of low kicks.



Spinning heel kick from Silva almost gets through. Mitchell thinking about a takedown, but Silva drops down with a guillotine choke. He’s going all in on this attempt, but Mitchell stays calm and manages to gradually get out of that.



Back to the feet they go and Silva works for the standing ninja choke now, but Mitchell is able to survive that too.



Round Two



Hard body kick for Silva. Good right hand from Silva and it drops Mitchell! Silva looking for follow-up strikes on the mat, but Mitchell is able to struggle back to his feet.



Mitchell in on a takedown attempt now, but Silva shows good balance to stay upright against the cage. Mitchell still working for this, but as they drop to the mat it’s Silva who almost gets on top. They head back to the feet though.



Spinning elbow attempt from Silva. He lands a straight punch and then a step-in elbow behind it. Mitchell wants the fight on the mat, but Silva has other plans.



Mitchell in again for the takedown attempt, but Silva does well to stay upright and then turn Mitchell into the cage. Mitchell gets away and then tries for the takedown again, but Silva’s defense is working very well so far.



Silva with a punch, kick and another punch. Mitchell tries for the takedown, but Silva counters with a ninja choke and goes to ground with it. It’s in tight and Mitchell has to tap out, but goes to sleep just as the ref steps in at 3.52mins of the second round.



Silva is now 5-0 since joining the UFC in January of last year and appears to have all the makings of a future title challenger at 145lbs.