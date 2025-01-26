Jeremy Stephens Finishes Eddie Alvarez At BKFC Then Squares Up To Conor McGregor

By Ross Cole

Two former UFC stalwarts Jeremy Stephens and Eddie Alvarez fought to a big finish in the main event of bareknuckle boxing promotion BKFC’s ‘Knucklemania 5’ event last night in Philadelphia. It was former UFC lightweight champion Alvarez who appeared to get the better of the early rounds, but Stephens turned the screw in the third ...

Two former UFC stalwarts Jeremy Stephens and Eddie Alvarez fought to a big finish in the main event of bareknuckle boxing promotion BKFC’s ‘Knucklemania 5’ event last night in Philadelphia.

It was former UFC lightweight champion Alvarez who appeared to get the better of the early rounds, but Stephens turned the screw in the third round as he countered a right hook with a heavier one of his own that landed flush.

The 41-year-old Alvarez got back up, but still looked dazed during the standing-8 count before the action continued. Stephens was now in the ascendancy and he made that count when he connected with a clean right hand that dropped Alvarez again.

Alvarez’s corner then waved the fight off in-between rounds, leading to Stephens earning a TKO victory.

For the 38-year-old Stephens the win continued a late-career purple patch after having crashed out of both the UFC and then PFL a couple of years ago at a time when he had registered just one win in his last nine fights.

However, since then he’s managed to partially avenge an old TKO loss to Jose Aldo by fighting to a draw with him in a pro-boxing match, while he’s since moved on to BKFC and gone 3-0, including also picking up a win over another ex-UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera.

And after last night’s fight, Stephens even squared up to minority BKFC owner Conor McGregor, who of course couldn’t resist running back an old quip when he stated, “who the f**k is that guy?”

While McGregor may have dismissed Stephens during his prime years in the Octagon, it seems that the former two-division champion is in fact interested in fighting him now though after watching him defeat the man who he too beat to win the UFC lightweight title many years ago.

“Let’s set a date,” McGregor said in the ring. “Who’s going to stop me man to man? No one’s going to stop me. Dave [Feldman], make a date, let’s do it. I’m down for it bro.”

Of course this is pure theatre on McGregor’s part as he only just admitted earlier this week that a proposed boxing match with Logan Paul had been shot down by the UFC, who he’s currently under contract with, but nonetheless Stephens will no doubt see it as a moral victory that he’s now firmly got the attention of ‘The Notorious’ in the twilight years of his career.

Check out all the Knucklemania 5 results below.

Jeremy Stephens def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 3, 3:00
Ben Rothwell def. Mick Terill via knockout – Round 1, 0:36 – to win heavyweight title
Bec Rawlings def. Taylor Starling unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)
Pat Brady def. Zach Calmus via TKO – Round 1, 0:53
John Garbarino def. Apostle Spencer via knockout – Round 1, 1:59
Kaine Tomlinson Jr. def. Patrick Sullivan via knockout – Round 1, 0:37
Steve Banks def. Joey Dawejko via TKO – Round 3, 1:54
Brandon Meyer def. Zedekiah Montanez via knockout – Round 2, 0:39
Travis Thompson def. Zachary Pannell via knockout – Round 2, 0:41
Phil Caracappa def. Noah Norman via disqualification – Round 4, 0:40
Cody Russell def. Logan Tucker via knockout – Round 3, 0:49
Itso Babulaidze def. Bryan McDowell via unanimous decision (48-42, 47-43, 48-42)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

