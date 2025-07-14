UFC 318 Countdown Video

Watch the full UFC 318 Countdown show, which takes an in-depth look at this weekend’s headlining trilogy fight for the symbolic ‘BMF’ belt between current titleholder Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, who will hang up his gloves after the event.
Ross Cole
