UFC 318 Countdown Video

By Ross Cole

Watch the full UFC 318 Countdown show, which takes an in-depth look at this weekend’s headlining trilogy fight for the symbolic ‘BMF’ belt between current titleholder Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, who will hang up his gloves after the event.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

