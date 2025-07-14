UFC 318 takes place this coming Saturday night in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The symbolic ‘BMF’ belt is up for grabs in the main event when current titleholder Max Holloway takes on Dustin Poirier, who hopes to complete a trilogy of winners over his opponent in what’s been billed as his retirement fight.



In the co-main event there’s middleweight action as Paulo Costa comes in off three losses in his last four fights to take on Roman Kopylov, who has only lost once in his last eight Octagon appearances.



Kevin Holland has already gone 2-1 so far this year and shows no signs of slowing down as now he goes up against Daniel Rodriguez, who has got back on track after a three-fight losing slump by winning his last two fights.



Dan Ige earned a TKO victory earlier in the year and now looks to build on that against former Bellator two-division champion Patricio Pitbull, who lost in his UFC debut back in April.



Veteran lightweight Michael Johnson went 2-0 last year and now fights Daniel Zellhuber, whose recent three-fight winning streak was broken last time out via a split-decision loss.



Check out the full UFC 318 fight card below.



Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Dan Ige vs. Patrício Pitbull

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber



Prelims



Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Robert Valentin

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Ryan Spann vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari