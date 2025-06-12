Jessica Andrade Moves Back to Strawweight For Loopy Godinez Fight At UFC 319

By Ross Cole

Jessica Andrade will move back down to the strawweight division for her next fight against Loopy Godinez at UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16th. The 33-year-old Andrade is no stranger to moving up and down in weight as she has done so several times over the years since briefly winning and then losing the ...

Jessica Andrade will move back down to the strawweight division for her next fight against Loopy Godinez at UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16th.

The 33-year-old Andrade is no stranger to moving up and down in weight as she has done so several times over the years since briefly winning and then losing the strawweight title back in 2019.

Her latest decision to do so comes after she suffered back-to-back losses at 125lbs, beginning with a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva last September, followed by a submission defeat to Jasmine Judavicious a month ago.

Andrade’s last stint at 115lbs produced mixed results though, initially suffering a KO loss to Yan Xiaonan and submission defeat to Tatiana Suarez, though she did then TKO Mackenzie Dern and win by split-decision against Marina Rodriguez.

Now Andrade will be going up against the 31-year-old Godinez, who suffered back-to-back defeats against Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern last year, but started her 2025 campaign with a unanimous decision victory over Julia Polastri.

Andrade vs. Godinez joins a UFC 319 card that will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC’s first visit to Chicago in six years.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Jessica Andrade Moves Back to Strawweight For Loopy Godinez Fight At UFC 319

Jessica Andrade will move back down to the strawweight division for her next fight against Loopy Godinez at UFC 319 in Chicago on August ...

Tom Aspinall Hints At Jon Jones Retirement In Chat With Paddy Pimblett

Rumors that Jon Jones could be on the verge of retiring have been increasing in recent times, and it seems Tom Aspinall believes that ...

Sean O’Malley Admits He Was More Nervous Than Ever Before Merab Dvalishvili Rematch

Sean O’Malley was unsuccessful in his attempt to win back the bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 on Saturday night, and he’s ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United