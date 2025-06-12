Jessica Andrade Moves Back to Strawweight For Loopy Godinez Fight At UFC 319

Jessica Andrade will move back down to the strawweight division for her next fight against Loopy Godinez at UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16th.



The 33-year-old Andrade is no stranger to moving up and down in weight as she has done so several times over the years since briefly winning and then losing the strawweight title back in 2019.



Her latest decision to do so comes after she suffered back-to-back losses at 125lbs, beginning with a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva last September, followed by a submission defeat to Jasmine Judavicious a month ago.



Andrade’s last stint at 115lbs produced mixed results though, initially suffering a KO loss to Yan Xiaonan and submission defeat to Tatiana Suarez, though she did then TKO Mackenzie Dern and win by split-decision against Marina Rodriguez.



Now Andrade will be going up against the 31-year-old Godinez, who suffered back-to-back defeats against Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern last year, but started her 2025 campaign with a unanimous decision victory over Julia Polastri.



Andrade vs. Godinez joins a UFC 319 card that will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC’s first visit to Chicago in six years.



