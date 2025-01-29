Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper Booked For UFC 314

By Ross Cole

Veteran campaigner Jim Miller’s next fight will be against Chase Hooper at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida on April 12th.

The 41-year-old Miller already holds the UFC record for the most bouts in the history of the company (45) heading into this fight, as well as having the most wins (27).

He also went into the record books again last year when he became the only UFC fighter to have fought at UFC 100, UFC 200 and UFC 300, though the latter event did result in a convincing unanimous decision loss to Bobby Green.

Despite that setback, at this late stage in his career Miller has won six of his last eight fights and is coming off a 1st round submission victory against Damon Jackson at UFC 309 back in November.

Now Miller will go up against a rising force in the lightweight division, with the 25-year-old Hooper having initially alternated between wins and losses early in his UFC run at featherweight, before finding his feet in the last couple of years up at 155lbs to compile a four-fight winning streak.

That includes three submission wins in a row over Jordan Leavitt, Vlacheslav Borshchev and most recently a 1st round submission finish against Clay Guida at the end of last year.

Miller vs. Hooper joins a UFC 314 card that doesn’t yet have a headlining fight, but will also include Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales, Dominick Reyes vs. Nikita Krylov and Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

