Joe Pyfer Defeats Kelvin Gastelum By Unanimous Decision At UFC 316

Joe Pyfer floored Kelvin Gastelum twice in the opening round of their fight at UFC 316 tonight, but in the end had to settle for a unanimous decision victory.



Round One

Low kick from Pyfer. Thunderous right hand for Pyfer drops Gastelum! He gets back up and seems ok, but it’s highly unusual to see Gastelum get put down like that.



Pyfer launching more big punches, but not quite finding the mark. He lands a big punch to the body. Pyfer starting to ease up on the aggression now as Gastelum also takes his time.



Low kick for Gastelum. Kick from Pyfer. Another calf kick for Gastelum. Missed punch from Pyfer, jab lands for Gastelum.



Head kick from Pyfer lands, but not hard enough to trouble Gastelum. Pyfer clocks Gastelum with another big right hand floors him for the second time in the fight!



Gastelum able to work back upright and continue fighting. Short left hook lands for Pyfer late in the round.



Round Two



Low kick for Gastelum. He’s trying to stay active now, but not finding his range yet. Uppercut lands for Pyfer.



Pyfer blasts Gastelum with a right hand. He connects with another and Gastelum fires back with a grazing left hand.



Head kick attempt from Pyfer is blocked. Gastelum with a low kick. Another lands for him. A couple of ducking left hands from Gastelum. He lands again. Jab for Gastelum.



Missed kick from Gastelum and a left hand lands for Pyfer. A few punches from range land for Pyfer late in the round, but a much closer round overall.



Round Three



Gastelum trying to be more active early in the third. He comes forward with a flurry but eats a punch in the process. Gastelum fakes a takedown attempt.



Thumping straight right from Pyfer. Bit of a lull and then Gastelum lands a hard one-two. Gastelum tries to clinch but Pyfer escapes.



Pyfer now clinching up against the cage and takes Gastelum down. Gastelum able to drive back up and press Pyfer into the cage.



Pyfer with a punch as he breaks away. Hard left hand from Gastelum and then one to the body. Right hand from Pyfer. Low kick from Gastelum.



Gastelum steps into a left hand. Final 10 seconds and it’s Gastelum who is applying pressure, but unable to find another clean connection.



Decision



Pyfer had an excellent first round as he floored Gastelum twice, but he couldn’t finish the tough-as-old-boots veteran and didn’t find as much success in the rounds that followed. Nevertheless, Pyfer has still done enough to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (29-28, 29-27, 30-27).