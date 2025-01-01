Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum Targeted For UFC On ESPN 64 In Mexico

A middleweight fight between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum has been targeted for the UFC On ESPN 64 event in Mexico City on March 29th.



The 28-year-old Pyfer initially arrived in the UFC as a Contender Series recruit in 2022 and made an immediate impact with three wins in a row.



Last year he suffered the first loss of his UFC run when Jack Hermansson beat him by unanimous decision, but he’s since bounced back with a 95 second KO victory over Marc-Andre Barriault in June.



Now his first fight of 2025 will come against the 33-year-old veteran Gastelum, whose mixed form at 185lbs led to him attempting to return back down to welterweight in late 2023, only to suffer a submission loss to Sean Brady.



His only fight of last year was also supposed to take place at 170lbs against Daniel Rodriguez, but as had often been the case much earlier in Gastelum’s UFC run, he failed to make weight, leading to the fight being changed to 185lbs instead.



Gastelum went on to win that fight against Rodriguez by unanimous decision, but the weight-change not only took some of the shine off his win, but has also forced him to remain up at middleweight going forward.



Pyfer vs. Gastelum is the most notable fight revealed so far for UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico, but it doesn’t yet have a headlining fight attached to it.