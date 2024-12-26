Jon Jones Aiming For 1 Or 2 Fights In Next 5 Years; Wants to Pursue Acting

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is planning for the future, and while it seems that retirement is not on the cards, it looks like there may only be one or two more fights left for fans to look forward to.

“Within the next five years I want to win one more fight,” Jones said on Alex Gonzalez’s YouTube channel. “Maybe even two more fights, and try and make as much money as possible in the UFC.“

Rather than naming specific opponents he might have in mind, the 37-year-old Jones said that he’s motivated to return to the Octagon for a mixture of the financial benefits, but also his passion for the sport.

“Money is a motivator,” Jones said. “I think most people lie if they said they weren’t motivated by money. But also, I’ve been doing the UFC work just out of love, too. I really love what I do. I really love making money. I really love writing my name down in the history books and being a guy who’ll be able to live forever through the UFC record books. That all means a lot.



“But another thing, Dana White, my boss, he told me a long time ago, he was like, ‘Jon, money will never be your issue because I never want you to worry about money. It will never be your issue. It will always come to you for the rest of your life.’ And it seems like the less I think about money, the more it comes to me. It just starts falling in my hands these days, and I’m grateful for it.”

Jones also went on to reveal that his other aspiration in the coming years is to establish himself as an actor, looking to build on his recent role playing the part of a navy seal in the movie, ‘Edo’s Crossing’.



I want to launch off my acting career. I’ve always wanted to be an actor. I think I do pretty good on camera, and I’ve done little commercials and things like that.

“Every time I’m on set, everybody’s like, ‘Bro, it’s hard to believe that you’re a fighter. You conduct yourself just like all of our professional actors.’ So that’s my five-year plan.



“Ten years from now I just want to be the best dad I can be.”