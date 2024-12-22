Jon Jones Career Choice If He Hadn’t Been A Fighter Might Surprise You

By Ross Cole

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had his run-ins with the police over the years, but in a surprising twist he claims that if he hadn't become a fighter he would have pursued a career in law enforcement.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had his run-ins with the police over the years, but in a surprising twist he claims that if he hadn’t become a fighter he would have pursued a career in law enforcement.

“If I wasn’t a fighter, I was always really interested in like military, and being in the military—like doing law enforcement or military type stuff,” Jones said on the ‘Alex G Was Here’ Youtube channel. “I’ve just always been into trying to help people out, try and be a hero.”

That may surprise some fans given that Jones has a hit-and-run conviction, multiple arrests for Driving Under the Influence as well as being arrested for domestic violence and numerous other run-ins with the law.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old isn’t telling a tall tale by claiming he wanted to be a policeman as he did actually attend Morrisville State College to study Criminal Justice before dropping out to pursue what would turn out to be a legendary career in MMA.

“My life turned out pretty wild,” Jones Admitted. “I definitely haven’t always been the good guy, but growing up, I always wanted to help people. So I went to school for criminal justice. I ended up dropping out, had a kid at a really young age, and now I beat up people for a living.

“It’s a lot different than what I thought I would be doing, that’s for sure.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

