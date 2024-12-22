Jon Jones Career Choice If He Hadn’t Been A Fighter Might Surprise You

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had his run-ins with the police over the years, but in a surprising twist he claims that if he hadn’t become a fighter he would have pursued a career in law enforcement.

“If I wasn’t a fighter, I was always really interested in like military, and being in the military—like doing law enforcement or military type stuff,” Jones said on the ‘Alex G Was Here’ Youtube channel. “I’ve just always been into trying to help people out, try and be a hero.”

That may surprise some fans given that Jones has a hit-and-run conviction, multiple arrests for Driving Under the Influence as well as being arrested for domestic violence and numerous other run-ins with the law.



Nevertheless, the 37-year-old isn’t telling a tall tale by claiming he wanted to be a policeman as he did actually attend Morrisville State College to study Criminal Justice before dropping out to pursue what would turn out to be a legendary career in MMA.



“My life turned out pretty wild,” Jones Admitted. “I definitely haven’t always been the good guy, but growing up, I always wanted to help people. So I went to school for criminal justice. I ended up dropping out, had a kid at a really young age, and now I beat up people for a living.



“It’s a lot different than what I thought I would be doing, that’s for sure.”