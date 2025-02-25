Jose Aldo To Fight Aiemann Zahabi At UFC 315

By Ross Cole

Veteran star Jose Aldo's next fight will be against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th. The 38-year-old Aldo was last seen in the Octagon last October when he suffered a split-decision loss to Gabriel Bautista at UFC 307, but he had picked up a win earlier last year when he

jose aldo ufc 200

Veteran star Jose Aldo’s next fight will be against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th.

The 38-year-old Aldo was last seen in the Octagon last October when he suffered a split-decision loss to Gabriel Bautista at UFC 307, but he had picked up a win earlier last year when he beat Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision.

That latter result had come off the back of a near two-year absence from the sport while he pursued an ambition to compete in the boxing ring.

Aldo’s hopes of high-profile boxing bouts perhaps didn’t materialize as quickly as he might have hoped however, and so his most notable bout became a rematch with former UFC rival Jeremy Stephens, which ended in a draw.

Aldo did however pick up an exhibition win and another victory in a pro-bout before turning his attention back to fighting in the UFC.

Aldo’s next fight sees him going up against the 37-year-old Zahabi, who is the brother of esteemed Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi.

Zahabi joined the UFC back in 2017 and got off to a shaky start with losses in two of his first three fights, but after almost two years out he returned to action strongly with a first round KO victory and has gone on to compile a five-fight winning streak.

Aldo vs Zahabi joins a UFC 315 fight card that will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, while women’s strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fights Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.







