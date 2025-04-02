Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison Title Fight Announced For UFC 316 Co-Main Event

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will attempt to defend the belt against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316 in New Jersey on June 7th. The 35-year-old Pena had previously held the title back in 2021 after a shock upset win over long-reigning champion Amanda Nunes. However, Pena then suffered a unanimous ...

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will attempt to defend the belt against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316 in New Jersey on June 7th.

The 35-year-old Pena had previously held the title back in 2021 after a shock upset win over long-reigning champion Amanda Nunes. However, Pena then suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nunes in their rematch the following year.

Pena was then out of action for well over two years before finally returning for another title opportunity, beating Raquel Pennington by split-decision at UFC 307 last October to reclaim the belt.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Harrison was an exciting and long-awaited addition to the UFC ranks last year, having already been considered one of the sport’s leading female fighters.

Harrison is a former two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and two-time PFL lightweight grand-prix champion who brought a 16-1 record to the Octagon.

And Harrison has proven she can maintain that level of form in the UFC too by earning back-to-back victories last year, including submitting Holly Holm in her debut and then beating Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision.

Pena vs. Harrison serves as the co-main event on a UFC 316 card that will be headlined by a men’s bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison Title Fight Announced For UFC 316 Co-Main Event

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will attempt to defend the belt against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316 in New ...

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley Rematch Set For UFC 316

A bantamweight title rematch between current champion Merab Dvalishvili and the man he displaced at the top of the division Sean O’Malley will headlined ...
chael sonnen the voice of reason

Chael Sonnen Brands Conor McGregor A Narcissist As DC Declares His Political Ambitions ‘Ridiculous’

Conor McGregor recently declared his intention to run a political campaign to become the president of Ireland, but it seems his fellow fighters aren’t ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United