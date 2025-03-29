Kevin Borjas Defeats Ronaldo Rodriguez By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 64

Kevin Borjas found a constant home for his counter-striking against Ronaldo Rodriguez’s forward pressure tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 on his way to a unanimous decision victory.



Round One

Rodriguez pressing the action straight away. Borjas pumps out his jab and lands a leg kick. Wheel kick attempt from Rodriguez.



Jumping switch kick from Rodriguez, but doesn’t threaten Borjas. A couple of light kicks to the body from Rodriguez. Borjas with a huge right hand that floors Rodriguez, but he just rolls and gets right back up.



Another exchange in close now and both men look threatening here. Rodriguez with another spinning kick, this tim aimed at the body, but it doesn’t land.



Quick one-two from Borjas. Another nice one-two for him. Low kick from Rodriguez. Borjas with another power punch down the pipe staggers Rodriguez again, but he recovers quickly again.



Borjas landing a well-timed knee upstairs now. Great accuracy from Borjas so far, but Rodriguez is demonstrating impressive durability to fight through all this adversity without looking too much worse for wear.



Rodriguez presses forward and Borjas times another jumping knee strike. Rodriguez able to clinch up and land a takedown late in the round.



Round Two



Rodriguez still pressing forward to start round two. He swings hard but misses. Low kick for Borjas. Wild miss from Rodriguez.



Left hook lands for Rodriguez. Now a low kick. He connects with a left hand. Borjas almost landing with a left hook counter. Rodriguez attempts a takedown that fails.



Rodriguez lands a left hand, but Borjas connects with a cleaner, harder counter. Another punch gets through for Borjas. Rodriguez’s chin still holding up.



Rodriguez with a low kick. Now a spinning hook kick that’s blocked. Counter right for Borjas now. Rodriguez lands a punch and immediately scores with a counter-right again.



Every time Rodriguez surges forward Borjas connects with a solid counter. Glancing one-two for Borjas and Rodriguez lands a counter this time.



Rodriguez with a short flurry, but gets caught again afterwards. Rodriguez now goes for a single-leg, then opts to drive into the cage instead. Borjas breaks free late in the round.



Round Three



Low kick for Rodriguez. He lands a front kick to the body. Straight right gets through from Borjas. Clubbing right hand from Rodriguez. Rodriguez with a nice body punch.



Rodriguez getting more aggressive now, knowing that he probably needs a finish here. Straight right for Borjas. Rodriguez lands and as usual gets caught with Boras’ lazer counter right.



Kick from Rodriguez. He tries a spinning kick that misses. Hard right hand from Borjas. Low kick from Rodriguez.



Right hand from Rodriguez, countered by Borjas. Rodriguez turns his back for a moment after another right hand connects for Borjas.



Calf kick from Rodriguez. Borjas lands one too. Back to the right hand for Borjas. He swings for the fences for a moment, but misses.



Body kick for Rodriguez. Right hand for Rodriguez. He throws another low kick, but seemed to hurt himself a bit in the process and hops on that leg gingerly for a moment.



Rodriguez yet again misses with a spinning kick. There’s a gritty exchange in close and both land punches. Capoeira kick from Rodriguez. Punch and a low kick from Rodriguez. He continues to wade forward, but Borjas lands a final punch.



Decision

Borjas put on a counter-striking clinic from start to finish here and deservedly emerges with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).