Kevin Holland vs. Gunnar Nelson Added To UFC Fight Night 255

Kevin Holland will have a quick turnaround for his next fight as he’s just signed up to fight Gunnar Nelson at UFC Fight Night 255 in London, England on March 22nd.



The 32-year-old Holland only just fought at UFC 311 a couple of weeks ago, suffering a 1st round submission loss to Reiner de Ridder. That marked his 2nd loss in a row, having also been beaten in the first round via TKO by Roman Dolidze in October of last year.



Holland had hoped a return to middleweight would reverse a disappointing run of form at welterweight, but it’s not panned out that way, and so he’s actually dropping back down to 170lbs for this upcoming fight.



He’ll be going up against the 36-year-old Nelson, who by fight night will have gone two years without setting foot into the Octagon, but he did register victories over Takashi Sato and Bryan Barberena before his lengthy absence from the sport.



Holland vs. Nelson joins a UFC Fight Night 255 card that will be headlined by a welterweight fight between former champion Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, while ex-205lb champ Jan Blachowicz fights Carlos Ulberg and Alonzo Menifield squares up to Oumar Sy.







