Kevin Lee Furious After Footage Of Nasty Knockdown In Training Leaks Online

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee has reacted angrily after discovering that video footage that shows him being dropped hard in training has been leaked online.



The video shows Lee pressing forward on his sparring partner and simulating a flying knee strike, but without actually committing to it. However, his opponent then counters with a full-power right hook to the jaw that sends Lee falling face-first onto the mat. Lee does then struggle back to his feet with the help of none-other than Robbie Lawer, but he’s clearly still on unsteady legs.



There’s been some talk that the sparring partner was Magerram Gasanzade, a 10-0 fighter out of Azerbaijan who recently fought for the Rizin promotion, and since it’s been leaked the video has gone viral with over a million views.



“Idk who posted that video or why but I’m heading right now to find out,” Lee wrote on X. “I can only blame myself for showing mercy and pulling my knee back but it’s training so I thought let me not blast him. I see I shouldn’t have been playing around with a guy like that. Since mfs wanna start showing sparring imma start showing sparrings from now on.”



A former UFC lightweight interim title challenger, The 32-year-old Lee was last seen in the Octagon in September of 2023, suffering a 55 second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov that resulted in his release.



He’s since picked up a win on the regional circuit and was recently picked as part of Team New York for the upstart Global Fight League promotion.