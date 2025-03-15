Kevin Vallejos TKO’s Seung-woo Choi vs In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 254

By Ross Cole

Kevin Vallejos made an immediate impression in the main card opener tonight at UFC Fight Night 254 by TKO’ing Seung-woo Choi mid-way through the opening round.

Round One

Low kick from Choi and a missed one from Vallejos. Another low kick from Choi and this time Vallejos catches him with a counter-right.

Low kick for Vallejos now. Choi comes up short with a few long-range punches and then Vallejos steps in with a flurry of punches to the body.

Low kick for Vallejos. Choi lands his own and Vallejos targets the body again. Glancing blow from Choi. Another low kick for Choi, but gets caught by a straight right from Vallejos that puts him down for a moment.

Choi back up quickly and seems ok, but not for long as Vallejos dips under a punch and uncorks a big right hand that floors Choi, with a quick barrage of ground-and-pound sealing the deal for a TKO finish at 3.09mins of the opening round.



Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

