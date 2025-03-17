Leon Edwards Aiming To Win Back Title Next If He Beats Sean Brady

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has said he plans to reclaim the title next if he beats Sean Brady in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 this weekend in England.

“I’m focused on Sean Brady right now,” Edwards says in his latest YouTube video. “I’m going to go out there in London, get rid of him and then title shot next for me.”

And if all goes well, Edwards aims to win back the belt by defeating the man who dethroned him last year, Belal Muhammad, although that would be contingent on the current champion successfully defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May.



“I’d love to run it back with Belal,” Edwards admitted. “It’s difficult to say he wins, I’d obviously prefer Belal because he was the last guy to defeat me and, even though I had an off night, that’s one I need to get back.



“I truly believe I am the better fighter between me and him and I’ve just got to go out there and prove it again.”

First things first though, and Edwards respects what Brady will bring to the Octagon this coming weekend, but he also sees weaknesses in his game and is confident he’ll emerge with his hand raised.



“To be fair, I couldn’t care less who it was. I’ve faced many styles like that before. There’s stuff that he does well but there’s stuff that he does bad as well so, it’s more just about going back to the drawing board, breaking it all down, talking to my coaches and just getting the game plan in tune for where I need to be fight night and so far, so good.”



Check out Edwards full training camp video below.



