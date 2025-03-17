Leon Edwards Aiming To Win Back Title Next If He Beats Sean Brady

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has said he plans to reclaim the title next if he beats Sean Brady in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 this weekend in England. “I’m focused on Sean Brady right now,” Edwards says in his latest YouTube video. “I’m going to go out there in London, ...

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has said he plans to reclaim the title next if he beats Sean Brady in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 this weekend in England.

“I’m focused on Sean Brady right now,” Edwards says in his latest YouTube video. “I’m going to go out there in London, get rid of him and then title shot next for me.”

And if all goes well, Edwards aims to win back the belt by defeating the man who dethroned him last year, Belal Muhammad, although that would be contingent on the current champion successfully defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May.

“I’d love to run it back with Belal,” Edwards admitted. “It’s difficult to say he wins, I’d obviously prefer Belal because he was the last guy to defeat me and, even though I had an off night, that’s one I need to get back.

I truly believe I am the better fighter between me and him and I’ve just got to go out there and prove it again.”

First things first though, and Edwards respects what Brady will bring to the Octagon this coming weekend, but he also sees weaknesses in his game and is confident he’ll emerge with his hand raised.

To be fair, I couldn’t care less who it was. I’ve faced many styles like that before. There’s stuff that he does well but there’s stuff that he does bad as well so, it’s more just about going back to the drawing board, breaking it all down, talking to my coaches and just getting the game plan in tune for where I need to be fight night and so far, so good.”

Check out Edwards full training camp video below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Leon Edwards Aiming To Win Back Title Next If He Beats Sean Brady

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has said he plans to reclaim the title next if he beats Sean Brady in the main event ...

Watch Paddy Pimblett’s Interview With Jon Anik Ahead Of UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett fights Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami on April 12th and you can watch him being interviewed ...

UFC Fight Night 255 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 255 takes place this coming Saturday in London, England and we’ve got the full fight card for you below. In the ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United