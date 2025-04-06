Lerone Murphy Wins By Decision Over Josh Emmett At UFC On ESPN 65

Lerone Murphy maintained his undefeated record with a unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett tonight in the main event of UF Con ESPN 65.



Round One



The featherweight main event is underway in Las Vegas!



Both fighters circling each other from range in the opening minute. Jab from Murphy. Emmett moves into range and Murphy throws a right.



Low kick for Murphy. Emmett with a barrage of blows to the body and then upstairs. Emmett already has a little blood trickling down the center of his forehead from a potential headbutt in the heat of the battle.



Head kick attempt from Murphy is blocked. Body kick from Murphy. Back to circling and feinting from both men. Now another kick from Murphy.



Murphy looks for another kick but misses this time. Calf kick for Emmett. Hooks from Emmett come off the guard. Body kick attempt from Murphy, but it’s a bit slow and Emmett catches it and knocks him off-balance to the mat, but he gets right back up.



Round Two



Emmett wading forward to start the second round. He gets in on a takedown, hoists Murphy up and literally throws him to the mat. Emmett follows him down and looks to keep Murphy on the mat. Murphy trying to stand against the cage and then threatens briefly with a guillotine attempt before getting back upright.



Spinning back kick to the body from Murphy. Emmett back into the clinch against the cage. Knee to the body from Murphy. Murphy able to reverse the clinch position and then stuffs a takedown from Murphy. Emmett back in the driving seat in the clinch, but as he tries for a takedown again Murphy hops on one leg and lands a few hooks to break free.



Calf kick for Murphy. Lull in the action. Body kick for Murphy. Murphy tries for a head kick in the final seconds of the round.



Round Three



Body punch from Emmett as Murphy works an elbow. Emmett gets in close and unleashes a flurry of hard punches, but Murphy responds.



Side kick to the leg for Murphy. Good right hand from him. He lands to the body now as Emmett was coming forward.



Murphy comes up just a little short on a high kick attempt. Murphy loses his balance while throwing a strike and falls to his knees for a moment. Back up but Emmett is pressing forward and gets into the clinch against the cage. Murphy able to fight back out of that.



Head kick attempt from Murphy doesn’t land. Punch for Emmett. He grazes the target with another punch. Leg kick for Murphy. Emmett not quite finding his range and then gets caught by an eye-poke that requires a timeout.



Head kick attempt from Murphy when the fight restarts. He goes upstairs again, but nothing doing. One-two for Emmett. Hard body kick from Murphy.



Another high kick attempt from Murphy, but Emmett sees it coming and is able to work a takedown off that. Emmett showing urgency on the mat as he looks for ground-and-pound, but Murphy does well to escape back to his feet.



Good movement from Murphy to stay out of Emmett’s range then lands a final kick before the round ends.



Round Four



Body kick for Murphy. Low kick from Emmett. He wades forward looking to land punches, but gets caught by one from Murphy.



Hard low kick from Murphy knocks Emmett off-balance for a moment. Flying knee attempt from Emmett. Jab for Murphy. Jabs exchanged.



Nice body kick for Murphy. Right hand from Emmett. He fires off another couple of hard blows to back Murphy up for a moment.



Leg kick for Murphy. Another calf kick from him. Emmett eager to land his power punches, but finding it difficult to track down the always mobile Murphy.



Low kicks from Murphy. Jab for Emmett. Jab again for him and then a hard right hand behind it. Low kick for Murphy. Big right from Emmett again. Nice jab from Murphy. Front kick to the body for him.



Murphy defending a takedown now against the cage. Emmett attempts to hoist him up into the air but is unable to.



Round Five



Murphy feels out with a front kick that misses. High kick from Murphy. Right hand for Emmett. Punch and a low kick from Murphy, but Emmett counters with a punch.



High kick attempt from Murphy as Emmett stalks him. Oblique kick from Murphy. Nice left hand from Murphy. He lands the jab. Now a low kick.



Right hand gets through for Emmett and then attempts a takedown against the cage. Murphy defending and gets away.



Front kick to the body for Murphy. Glancing punch from Emmett. Jab for Murphy. He lands it again and Emmett fires back. Emmett just misses on a right hand.



Punch lands for Murphy and catches Emmett off-balance, sending him backwards for a moment. Emmett points to the center of the Octagon, eager to throw down, but Murphy’s footwork has been a big part of his success here and he’s sticking to that.



Emmett stalking late in the round, but Murphy keeps his high guard and has a smile on his face as the fight comes to a close.



Decision



Murphy did a good job of keeping Emmett at bay tonight with his footwork and more technical striking, while largely steering clear of his opponent’s power punches to earn a unanimous decision victory (48-47 x2, 49-46).