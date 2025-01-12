Mackenzie Dern Submits Amanda Ribas In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 249

Mackenzie Dern got a chance to show off her high-level jiu-jitsu against Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Fight Night 249 tonight and made the most if by securing a third round armbar submission finish.



Round One

The first main event of 2025 is underway in Las Vegas!



Calf kick for Dern. She steps into another calf kick. Head kick from Ribas is a bit short. Both exchange calf kicks now.



Overhand right for Dern. Another calf kick for her. Spinning kick to the body from Ribas grazes the target. Push kick for Dern and then a thigh kick.



Ribas with a leg kick now. Ribas with a flurry but only the final right hand lands. Neither fighter has quite locked in their range yet.



Dern nicely times a takedown half-way through the round and is now in Ribas’ closed guard. Ribas doing her best to shut down Dern’s offensive opportunities here. A minute to go in the round and Dern hasn’t got anything going yet.



Dern with a few hammerfists, but nothing too impactful.



Round Two



Dern going for leg kicks to start the second round. Ribas with a low kick of her own. Ribas with a judo throw to get Dern to the mat in the center of the Octagon. Dern able to work an elbow though that open a cut on the side of Ribas’ right eye, and she’s also got swelling close to her left eye as well.



Ribas in Dern’s open guard here. She gradually progresses to half-guard, but it’s not long before Dern gets her back to open guard. Ribas only able to get the occasional light strike here though.



Dern suddenly working an omaplata here, but not quite able to transition on top. Bit of an odd position for a moment as Dern traps Ribas and then rolls on top.

Round Three



Leg kicks for Dern. Calf kick for Ribas. Dern moves in for a takedown and Ribas tries to work a judo throw from the clinch, but neither manages to get the other to the mat.



Ribas manages to get Dern to the mat and they are back to a similar position to much of the 2nd round. Again not too much happening offensively for Ribas. Dern manages to get her legs up and threatens with a potential armbar submission. Ribas defending for now though.



A couple of knees to the leg from Ribas as she continues to protect her arm. Dern manages to sweep on top as she continues to try to set up this armbar attempt.



Dern opts to just take full mount and give up on the armbar attempt for now. A few punches now as she tries to look for the armbar. Dern moves off the side and commits to the armbar, managing to extend Ribas’ arm, forcing a swift tapout! Dern gets revenge in the rematch with a slick display of BJJ, leading to the armbar submission finish at 4.56mins of the third round.