Mario Bautista Beats Patchy Mix By Unanimous Decision At UFC 316

Mario Bautista handed former Bellator champion Patchy Mix a unanimous decision defeat in his UFC debut tonight at UFC 316, while extending his own winning streak to eight fights.



Round One



Inside leg kick from Bautista. Mix with a jab. Low kick again from Bautista. Body punch from him now as he mixes up his early strikes.



Nice step-in right hand from Bautista. He lands a couple of solid straight rights. Back to the boddy he goes now. Solid front kick to the body from Mix.



Low kick for Bautista and then lands solidly to the body with a punch. Now a body kick. Inside leg kick from Mix. Right hand gets through again for Bautista.



Mix with a body kick. Body punch from Bautista. He lands that again. Knee to the body from Mix. Bautista still working the body with punches. Now one lands upstairs. Another solid body punch for him and these are really adding up now.



Jab lands for Mix. And again. A third lands and Bautista tries to go over the top with a punch of his own. Body kick for Bautista and another punch to the midsection too.



Inside leg kick for Mix, body kick for Bautista. Left hand lands for Mix. Body punch for Bautista. Jab for Mix. Mix comes close with a head kick attempt. Clean punches land for Bautista upstairs late in the round.



Round Two



Body kick for Bautista. He lands another now. Now back to the body punch. Jab lands for Mix, but Bautista is continuing to be the busier striker.



Right hand lands for Mix. He pumps out the jab and Bautista lands a low kick. Jab for Bautista. Mix with a combo and Bautista gets through with a right hand.



Tireless work from Bautista as he works to the body again. Mix trying to pick up his volume. He threatens with a head kick that wasn’t far away.



Inside leg kick for Mix as Bautista punches to the midsection. Another nice punch for Mix. Hook for Mix, but then a big one-two from Bautista.



Bautista with a nice combination of punches. Mix lands his jab. Knee to the body from him, then two solid right hands for Bautista. He digs nicely to the body. Jab for Mix.



Round Three

Bautista right back to working the body with punches. Right hand over the top. Mix tries for a takedown at last, but nothing doing on that occasion.



Mix wipes at a cut to his right eye as Bautista continues to stay busy with punches. Bautista works to the head and then body. Low kicks for Bautista and a strike from Mix.



Repeated jabs upstairs from Bautista. Another one-two for him. He puts together another combination. Mix’s lack of even attempting to utilize his strong ground game here is very puzzling.



Bautista still not slowing down despite his high pace throughout this fight. Good left hand gets through for Mix and he puts his hands up for a moment to celebrate that, but he needs to get back to work.



Knee in close for Mix. He lands another solid left hand and again is pleased with his work, but it all feels too little too late and Bautista is still keeping busy.



Decision



No doubt about the winner here with Bautista’s constant activity on the feet in all three rounds leading him to a unanimous decision victory (29-28, 30-27 x2).