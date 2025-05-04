Mason Jones Beats Jeremy Stephens By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 67

Mason Jones handed Jeremy Stephens a loss in his UFC comeback tonight at UFC On ESPN 67, besting him over three rounds to win by unanimous decision.



Round One



High kick from Jones early. Kick to the body from him and one to the leg from Stephens. Body kick from Stephens and then one to the leg.



Jones lands a kick to the body. Leg kick for Stephens. Front kick to the body from Jones. He rips to the body nicely. Body kick behind a punch from Stephens.



Low kick for Stephens and punches in response from Jones. Front kick to the body and then a chopping leg kick from Jones. Spinning kick upstairs from Jones. Back to the body now.



Stephens with a couple of nice punches. Head kick from Jones partially got through but Stephens seems ok.



Stephens with a low kick and solid punches. Hard right hand from Stephens. Jabs and a straight from Jones. He lands a solid body kick now.



Stephens just misses with an uppercut. Jab for Stephens. Calf kick for Jones. Stephens misses on a power hook attempt. Spinning kick to the body from Jones misses.



Series of jabs land for Jones. More jabs connect. Now a right hand and an uppercut attempt. Calf kick for Stephens. Jones tries to get into the thai clinch and Stephens fires off an uppercut to deter him.



Jones clinches up and moves to the back, managing to drag Stephens down. Stephens able to work his way back up against the cage, but Jones drags him down again.



Jones has Stephens back and works for a rear-naked choke in the final 10 seconds, but he can’t find the finish.



Round Two



Front kick to the body for Jones. Stephens fires off a few punches but misses. Another front kick to the midsection from Jones.



Jones presses forward behind good punches. Stephens tries to fight back. He needs to get his mouthpiece in first. Both men looking for big punches now.



Jones with a head kick that’s blocked. Punches exchanged. Head kick attempt from Jones. Jumping knee from Jones now, then an elbow. Spinning elbow from Jones. Stephens with blood pouring down from the top of his scalp now.



Big elbow from Jones, but Stephens carries on regardless. Big punch lands for Stephens. Another right hand from him sends Jones mouthpiece out. They fight on regardless and Stephens is still landing a few punches before the ref does allow Jones to get his guard back in.



Jones with a few strikes now. He goes for a wheel kick attempt that’s blocked. Big body shot from Stephens that troubled Jones for a moment. Back elbow from Jones. Stephens clinches his back now.



They move out of that but Jones is able to work a takedown. Stephens onto his knees and Jones takes his back and tries to go for a rear-naked choke in the final seconds.



Round Three

Leg kicks exchanged. Stephens swinging hard with hooks. Low kick for Stephens. Jones with a punch and then swoops in for a takedown. Jones able to bring Stephens down against the cage.



Knee to the body from Jones then cinches the legs up as Stephens is trying to use the cage to stand.



Jones works around to the back, but Stephens stands up. Jones trying to work for another takedown now and manages to get it, then rolls over to north-south position.



Jones working on a possible armbar attempt now, but Stephens is defending against it. Jones continuing to yank on this, but can’t get the arm free. Eventually he gives up and Stephens is able to stand. Jones is still clinched up though and looking for another takedown.



Jones brings Stephens down again with 90 seconds to go. Jones trying to move to mount and Stephens stands back up. Jones does well to land yet another takedown. Stephens onto his knees, Jones secures the back. Jones rolls on top into full mount but there’s only seconds to go in the fight.



Decision



Good performance from Jones here then, battling it out well with the tough veteran Stephens on the feet in the first two rounds and then showing off his wrestling chops in the third to ensure that he’s the one who emerges victorious via unanimous decision (30-27 x3).