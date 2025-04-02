Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley Rematch Set For UFC 316

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

A bantamweight title rematch between current champion Merab Dvalishvili and the man he displaced at the top of the division Sean O’Malley will headlined UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on June 7th. The two first met in September of last year at UFC 306, aka ‘Riyadh Season Presents Noche FC’ at The Sphere in ...

A bantamweight title rematch between current champion Merab Dvalishvili and the man he displaced at the top of the division Sean O’Malley will headlined UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on June 7th.

The two first met in September of last year at UFC 306, aka ‘Riyadh Season Presents Noche FC’ at The Sphere in Las Vegas as O’Malley attempted to make his second defense of the title, only to be beaten by unanimous decision by Dvalishvili.

That took the 34-year-old Dvalishvili’s unbeaten run to an impressive 11 fights, and he’s since added to that with his first successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January, where he again emerged victorious on the scorecards.

Prior to his loss to Dvalishvili the 30-year-old O’Malley had been on a seven-fight unbeaten run, beating the likes of Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera along the way.

He hasn’t fought since Noche FC though, meaning that it’ll have been around a nine months layoff for ‘Suga’ Sean by the time they lock horns again.

Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley will headline a UFC 316 show that also has a newly announced co-main event, between women’s bantamweight champion Juliana Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison Title Fight Announced For UFC 316 Co-Main Event

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will attempt to defend the belt against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316 in New ...

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley Rematch Set For UFC 316

A bantamweight title rematch between current champion Merab Dvalishvili and the man he displaced at the top of the division Sean O’Malley will headlined ...
chael sonnen the voice of reason

Chael Sonnen Brands Conor McGregor A Narcissist As DC Declares His Political Ambitions ‘Ridiculous’

Conor McGregor recently declared his intention to run a political campaign to become the president of Ireland, but it seems his fellow fighters aren’t ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United