Michael Chandler Reacts To Paddy Pimblett Loss

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Michael Chandler has issued a statement a few days on from his third round TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett this past weekend at UFC 314 in Miami. “There are really no words to describe the pain and disappointment you feel… You just live in it… Let it take its lot and leave you with what ...

Michael Chandler has issued a statement a few days on from his third round TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett this past weekend at UFC 314 in Miami.

“There are really no words to describe the pain and disappointment you feel… You just live in it… Let it take its lot and leave you with what is left. From there, you rebuild,” Chandler wrote on social media.

“The best you can do is move forward with confident expectancy and pride in the attempt. One thing is certain, I can rest knowing that I prepared the best I could and I alone was responsible for my shortcomings in that Octagon.

“My team prepared me. The UFC gave me the opportunity. I stepped into the ultimate proving grounds, ready. Bested, but never beaten. Never out of the fight. Still in pursuit.

“Bruised, bloodied, and heartbroken, yet I have my soulmate by my side and three little hands to hold. Future is still bright. Walk on. See you at the top!”

The 38-year-old Chandler has now lost five of his seven fights since joining the UFC in 2021 after spending much of his career as one of the biggest stars in the Bellator promotion.

It’s not clear what he plans to do next, but given the nature of the tough loss he suffered on Saturday night a swift return to the Octagon seems highly unlikely.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Michael Chandler Reacts To Paddy Pimblett Loss

Michael Chandler has issued a statement a few days on from his third round TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett this past weekend at UFC ...

Marlon Vera vs. Mario Bautista Moves To Bolster UFC 316 Line-Up

A previously announced bantamweight fight between Marlon Vera and Mario Bautista will now take place at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on June ...

Amanda Nunes Admits Kayla Harrison Is Fight She Wants

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes revealed late last week that she’s set to make a comeback from retirement, and now she’s confirmed that ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United