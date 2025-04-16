Michael Chandler Reacts To Paddy Pimblett Loss

Michael Chandler has issued a statement a few days on from his third round TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett this past weekend at UFC 314 in Miami.

“There are really no words to describe the pain and disappointment you feel… You just live in it… Let it take its lot and leave you with what is left. From there, you rebuild,” Chandler wrote on social media.

“The best you can do is move forward with confident expectancy and pride in the attempt. One thing is certain, I can rest knowing that I prepared the best I could and I alone was responsible for my shortcomings in that Octagon.

“My team prepared me. The UFC gave me the opportunity. I stepped into the ultimate proving grounds, ready. Bested, but never beaten. Never out of the fight. Still in pursuit.

“Bruised, bloodied, and heartbroken, yet I have my soulmate by my side and three little hands to hold. Future is still bright. Walk on. See you at the top!”

The 38-year-old Chandler has now lost five of his seven fights since joining the UFC in 2021 after spending much of his career as one of the biggest stars in the Bellator promotion.

It’s not clear what he plans to do next, but given the nature of the tough loss he suffered on Saturday night a swift return to the Octagon seems highly unlikely.