Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee Announced For UFC On ESPN 69

A welterweight fight between Michael Chiesa and Court McGee will take place at UFC On ESPN 69 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14th.



These two veteran campaigners both made it to the UFC after successful runs on the The Ultimate Fighter show, starting with McGee, who won the 11th season back in 2011, while Chiesa was the 15th season in 2012.



Both men have since managed to stick around in the promotion for over a decade, with the now 37-year-old Chiesa having had the more successful time of it, going 12-7 to date across both lightweight and welterweight, beating numerous well known fighters like Tony Ferguson, Neil Magny, Rafael dos Anjos, Diego Sanchez, Carlos Condit, Beneil Dariush and Jim Miller along the way.



Meanwhile, the 40-year-old McGee has gone 11-12 during his Octagon run and hasn’t beaten as many well known fighters as his opponent, but did beat former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and other likes Tim Means, Josh Neer and Claudio Silva.



Chiesa vs. McGee joins a UFC On ESPN 69 card that will be headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley, while Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Marverick and Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski are also confirmed at this stage.



