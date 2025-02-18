Miesha Tate To Fight Yana Santos At UFC Fight Night 258

Miesha Tate will be back in action against Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa in May 3rd.



“It’s Official: May 3rd vs @yanamma,” Tate announced on social media. “I’ve still got what it takes and if you doubt me, please stick around. Mark your calendars.”



The 38-year-old Tate’s last fight was back in December of 2023 when she earned a submission win over Julia Avila, who coincidentally just retired this past weekend.



Before that Tate has suffered back-to-back defeats however, suffering convincing decision losses to both Ketlen Vieira and Lauren Murphy in 2021 and 2022 respectively.



The former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion currently holds the No.11 spot on the 135lb rankings heading into her next fight against ex-Invicta FC champ Santos, who is currently one place above her at No.10.



The 35-year-old Santos is also coming off a win, having defeated Chelsea Chandler by unanimous decision last year.



However, Santos had suffered a trio of defeats prior to that, having been TKO’d by Irene Aldana and then lost via to decision to both Holly Holm and Karol Rosa.

Tate vs. Santos joins a UFC Fight Night 258 card that doesn’t yet have a main event, but will also feature Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez and Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson.