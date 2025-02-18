Miesha Tate To Fight Yana Santos At UFC Fight Night 258

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Miesha Tate will be back in action against Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa in May 3rd. “It’s Official: May 3rd vs @yanamma,” Tate announced on social media. “I’ve still got what it takes and if you doubt me, please stick around. Mark your calendars.” The 38-year-old Tate’s last fight ...

Miesha Tate will be back in action against Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa in May 3rd.

“It’s Official: May 3rd vs @yanamma,” Tate announced on social media. “I’ve still got what it takes and if you doubt me, please stick around. Mark your calendars.”

The 38-year-old Tate’s last fight was back in December of 2023 when she earned a submission win over Julia Avila, who coincidentally just retired this past weekend.

Before that Tate has suffered back-to-back defeats however, suffering convincing decision losses to both Ketlen Vieira and Lauren Murphy in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion currently holds the No.11 spot on the 135lb rankings heading into her next fight against ex-Invicta FC champ Santos, who is currently one place above her at No.10.

The 35-year-old Santos is also coming off a win, having defeated Chelsea Chandler by unanimous decision last year.

However, Santos had suffered a trio of defeats prior to that, having been TKO’d by Irene Aldana and then lost via to decision to both Holly Holm and Karol Rosa.

Tate vs. Santos joins a UFC Fight Night 258 card that doesn’t yet have a main event, but will also feature Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez and Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Belal Muhammad Claims Middleweight Is Easiest Division

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has declared that in his opinion middleweight is the easiest division in the UFC, and it’s tempting him to ...

UFC’s Joe Solecki Announces Retirement At 31-Years-Old

UFC lightweight fighter Joe Solecki has announced his retirement from the sport at just 31-years-old. Solecki has opted to hang up his gloves after ...

Miesha Tate To Fight Yana Santos At UFC Fight Night 258

Miesha Tate will be back in action against Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa in May 3rd. “It’s Official: ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United