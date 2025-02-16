Nazim Sadykhov Beats Ismael Bonfim After Doctor’s Stoppage At UFC Fight Night 251

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Nazim Sadykhov was coming off second-best for much of the first round in his fight with Ismael Bonfim tonight at UFC Fight Night 251, but then a question-mark kick to the head compromised his opponent’s vision and led to a doctor’s stoppage. Round One Bonfim with a solid one-two to start. Now a low kick ...

Nazim Sadykhov was coming off second-best for much of the first round in his fight with Ismael Bonfim tonight at UFC Fight Night 251, but then a question-mark kick to the head compromised his opponent’s vision and led to a doctor’s stoppage.

Round One

Bonfim with a solid one-two to start. Now a low kick from him as Sadykhov didn’t commit to a spinning attack. Body kick for Sadykhov.

Sadykhov misses with a spinnin backfist. Right hook for Bonfim. Now a low kick. Check hook for Bonfim as Sadykhov looked for a straight.

Kick for Sadykhov. One-two for Bonfim. He throws another left followed by the right. Side kick to the body from Sadykhov. Inside leg kick from Sadykhov.

Bonfim lands a body punch. Now he lands to the head. Jab connects for him. Another 1-2 lands. Body kick for Sadykhov.

Sadykhov tries to land a punch but eats a right hand from Bonfim. Low kick for Bonfim, but Sadykhov lands a glancing hook.

Thudding body kick for Bonfim. Leg kick for Sadykhov and then one to the body. Calf kick for Bonfim. Question-mark kick from Sadykhov lands and Bonfim wipes at his eye. Uppercuts from Sadykhov.

Bonfim looks a bit unsteady as he backs off. Sadykhov into the clinch against the cage and Bonfim is wincing with a nasty cut forming below his right eye.

Inbetween rounds Bonfim tells his corner that he can’t see out of his right eye after eating that head kick.

The ref seems to have picked up on that as the doctor comes in to check on him before the start of the second round. There’s a bit of a discussion and translation going on to see if he can in fact see out of it. He must have said he can’t because the ref then waves the fight off, handing Sadykhov a TKO victory at 5.00mins of the opening round due to a doctor’s stoppage!

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 251 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC Fight Night 251 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it live below.

Jared Cannonier TKO’s Gregory Rodrigues In 4th Round At UFC Fight Night 251

Jared Cannonier had to battle back from being dropped a couple of times by Gregory Rodrigues tonight at UFC Fight Night 251, but as ...

Youssef Zalal Beats Calvin Kattar By Decision At UFC Fight Night 251

Youssef Zalal proved to be too fast and elusive on the feet for Calvin Kattar tonight at UFC Fight Night 251 on his way ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United