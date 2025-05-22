‘Noche UFC’ Event Scoops Up Two Sports Emmy Awards

The UFC spared no expense for their lavish, one-of-a-kind ‘Noche UFC’ event at The Sphere in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day last September, and they’ve now been recognised for their efforts by winning two Sports Emmy Awards.



At the annual event held in New York the PPV show won a Sports Emmy’s for ‘Outstanding Graphic Design — Specialty’, which was specifically for the ‘For Mexico – For All Time’, portion of the show, which featured six, 90-second segments of video charting the history of the country, which was projected onto the Sphere’s enormous LED screens.



The UFC also won an award for ‘Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction,’ for the show as well, and it’s hard to argue with that as it certainly was a stunning visual spectacle of a scale and magnitude that had never been seen before in a sporting event.



It came at a huge cost however, with the UFC even ending up partnering with Riyadh Season to pull it off as the production costs soared to over $20 million.



As such, Dana White has previously gone on record that this was a one-and-done event that they have no intention of attempting to revisit in the future.



