‘Noche UFC’ Event Scoops Up Two Sports Emmy Awards

By Ross Cole

The UFC spared no expense for their lavish, one-of-a-kind ‘Noche UFC’ event at The Sphere in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day last September, and they’ve now been recognised for their efforts by winning two Sports Emmy Awards. At the annual event held in New York the PPV show won a Sports Emmy’s for ...

The UFC spared no expense for their lavish, one-of-a-kind ‘Noche UFC’ event at The Sphere in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day last September, and they’ve now been recognised for their efforts by winning two Sports Emmy Awards.

At the annual event held in New York the PPV show won a Sports Emmy’s for ‘Outstanding Graphic Design — Specialty’, which was specifically for the ‘For Mexico – For All Time’, portion of the show, which featured six, 90-second segments of video charting the history of the country, which was projected onto the Sphere’s enormous LED screens.

The UFC also won an award for ‘Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction,’ for the show as well, and it’s hard to argue with that as it certainly was a stunning visual spectacle of a scale and magnitude that had never been seen before in a sporting event.

It came at a huge cost however, with the UFC even ending up partnering with Riyadh Season to pull it off as the production costs soared to over $20 million.

As such, Dana White has previously gone on record that this was a one-and-done event that they have no intention of attempting to revisit in the future.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Ilia Topuria’s Long-Time Coach Reacts After They Part Ways

Ilia Topuria’s long-time head coach Jorge Climent has given his initial reaction after the news that the former featherweight champion and his brother Aleksandre ...

‘Noche UFC’ Event Scoops Up Two Sports Emmy Awards

The UFC spared no expense for their lavish, one-of-a-kind ‘Noche UFC’ event at The Sphere in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day last ...

Nate Diaz Caught Up In Brawl While Filming Reality Show With Jon Jones In Thailand

In news that will surprise no one, the filming of a Russian reality TV show in Thailand featuring Nate Diaz, Jon Jones, Jake Shields ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United