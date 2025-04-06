Ode Osbourne TKO’s Luis Gurule In 2nd Round At UFC On ESPN 65

Ode Osbourne emerged victorious via TKO in the second round against Luis Gurule tonight at UFC On ESPN 65.



Round One

Body kick from Gurule to start. Osbourne with a kick now. calf kick for Gurule. Osbourne with a leg kick of his own, but Gurule then presses him back with aggressive strikes.



Straight left for Osbourne. Body kick for Gurule. Gurule reaches for a leg but doesn’t commit to the takedown. Inside leg kick for Osbourne.



Calf kick for Gurule. Osbourne catches a kick and fires off one of his own. Gurule suddenly able to get the body lock and lands a takedown with aplomb.



Gurule in side control here with plenty of time to work. He passes to mount, but Osbourne immediately brings him back to half-guard. Gurule grinds his elbow into Osbourne’s face.



Osbourne able to scramble to his knees and then upright. Back to striking range in the final 20 seconds. They both trade kicks late in the round.



Round Two



Body kick for Gurule. He goes to the leg and then to the body again, though without much power. Inside leg kick for Osbourne.



Nice jab from Osbourne. Inside leg kick for Gurule. Body punch from Osbourne and Gurule then clinches up and drives his opponent over the cage.



Osbourne able to get away from that. Osbourne now starting to step up his offense. Gurule kicks to the leg and Osbourne counters with a hard one-two.



Gurule pressing forward and throws a kick, but Osbourne counters with a powerful straight left that lands clean and floors Gurule! Gurule stays turtled up on the mat here as Osbourne blasts him with some ground-and-pound, and that’s it, the ref has seen enough and Osbourne gets the TKO victory at 1.54mins of the second round!