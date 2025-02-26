Paddy Pimblett Eyes Conor McGregor Fight If He Beats Michael Chandler

Paddy Pimblett is heading into a high-profile fight against Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami, but ‘The Baddy’ thinks that a win there could then pave the way for a blockbuster match-up against Conor mcGregor.



“Sounds very tasty,” Pimblett said to Round Eight Boxing when the idea of fighting McGregor came up. “A lot of people have said this to me already: ‘Beat Chandler, take the McGregor fight.’ Obviously he’s the biggest star in the sport. He’s the biggest star we’ve ever seen, biggest pay-per-view star. I’ll fight him in a main event, and we’ll get pay-per-view points.

“It’s a no-brainer, of course, to fight McGregor, but let’s see if he ever fights again. Let’s see if he comes back to the octagon. I respect McGregor, what he’s done for the sport. Our sport wouldn’t be as big as it is now if it wasn’t for him. He took it to a new level, so getting the chance to fight him would be amazing.”

With that being said, the 30-year-old Pimblett admits that he’s becoming increasingly uncertain about whether McGregor will actually return to the Octagon.



“You know what? I’ve said for years, ‘Yeah, I think he will (fight again),’ but the longer it goes, I’m starting to doubt it.”

Regardless of that it’s clear that Pimblett is in a good place at the moment as if he beats Chandler that would extend his current winning streak since joining the UFC to seven fights and propel him into the lightweight division’s Top 10, while enhancing his chances of one day fighting for the title.