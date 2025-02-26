Paddy Pimblett Eyes Conor McGregor Fight If He Beats Michael Chandler

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Paddy Pimblett is heading into a high-profile fight against Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami, but ‘The Baddy’ thinks that a win there could then pave the way for a blockbuster match-up against Conor mcGregor. “Sounds very tasty,” Pimblett said to Round Eight Boxing when the idea ...

Paddy Pimblett is heading into a high-profile fight against Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami, but ‘The Baddy’ thinks that a win there could then pave the way for a blockbuster match-up against Conor mcGregor.

“Sounds very tasty,” Pimblett said to Round Eight Boxing when the idea of fighting McGregor came up. “A lot of people have said this to me already: ‘Beat Chandler, take the McGregor fight.’ Obviously he’s the biggest star in the sport. He’s the biggest star we’ve ever seen, biggest pay-per-view star. I’ll fight him in a main event, and we’ll get pay-per-view points.

“It’s a no-brainer, of course, to fight McGregor, but let’s see if he ever fights again. Let’s see if he comes back to the octagon. I respect McGregor, what he’s done for the sport. Our sport wouldn’t be as big as it is now if it wasn’t for him. He took it to a new level, so getting the chance to fight him would be amazing.”

With that being said, the 30-year-old Pimblett admits that he’s becoming increasingly uncertain about whether McGregor will actually return to the Octagon.

“You know what? I’ve said for years, ‘Yeah, I think he will (fight again),’ but the longer it goes, I’m starting to doubt it.”

Regardless of that it’s clear that Pimblett is in a good place at the moment as if he beats Chandler that would extend his current winning streak since joining the UFC to seven fights and propel him into the lightweight division’s Top 10, while enhancing his chances of one day fighting for the title.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Paddy Pimblett Eyes Conor McGregor Fight If He Beats Michael Chandler

Paddy Pimblett is heading into a high-profile fight against Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami, but ...

Dan Hooker Explains How He Suffered Fractured Hand In Training

Dan Hooker revealed yesterday that he’s out of his UFC 313 co-main event fight with Justin Gaethje next month and now he’s explained how ...

Henry Cejudo Says He’s Still Seeing Double After Eye Poke

Henry Cejudo lost his headlining fight against Song Yadong on Saturday night by technical decision after being caught by an eye-poke that left him ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United