Paddy Pimblett Not Impressed By Renato Moicano’s Performance At UFC 311

Paddy Pimblett has taken a swipe at his rival Renato Moicano by declaring that he’s not impressed by the short-notice title challenger’s performance against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on Saturday night after watching him get submitted via d’arce choke late in the first round.

“You f*cking tap that quick, Renato? Go asleep, lad – go out on your shield,” Pimblett said on Instagram. “I f*cking hate that. You’re in a f*cking choke. You’re not going to snap your neck. Go asleep. Second straight win by D’Arce choke (for Makhachev) – that was too easy. It was like, ‘Yeah, give him the sub, lad.’ I thought (Moicano) would put more of a fight than that.”



Pimblett and Moicano have both shown strong interest in fighting each other in recent times, and with only a couple of places between them in the rankings that could well still happen.



However, as far as ‘The Baddy’ is concerned, his counterpart has thrown away his chance of getting another title shot in the future.

“Credit to Renato for stepping up on 24 hours’ notice, but come on brother. You’re never going to get that opportunity again,” Pimblett wrote. “At least go out on your shield and go to sleep.”