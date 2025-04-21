Paddy Pimblett Targets October For Next Fight After Beating Michael Chandler

By Ross Cole

Paddy PImblett is only a week removed from a major win over Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314, but he’s already formulating a plan for when he’d like to get back into the Octagon.

Pimblett’s dominant TKO win over Chandler silenced some of his doubters and propelled him into the No.8 spot on the rankings, and he’s still basking in the afterglow of that performance.

“The biggest win over my career by a mile,” Pimblett said on Bruce Buffer’s ‘It’s Time’ podcast. 

“I really respect Michael. The fact that he came over to the UFC at a later age and he still come over and was putting on absolute wars with the top of the division. The fact that I got to the beat down that I put on him and the way I dominated him and finished him – I feel like I put a worse beating on him than Charles [Oliveira] did, than [Dustin] Poirier did, than Justin Gaethje did.”

With his winning streak now extending to 7 fights, Pimblett is now starting to be talked about as a potential title contender in the future.

And though it’s not yet clear who he will have to fight next to earn that opportunity, Pimblett has a specific time and destination in mind for it.

“I’ll definitely be fighting again this year. My plan was, even before the fight (with Chandler), I was saying before the fight, is to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I’ve always wanted to fight their.

“They always does a pay-per-view there in October. I just think it would be a perfect time to come back then. Recharge my batteries over the summer, training every day, keep the weight down, and go right back into camp in August.” 

