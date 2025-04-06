Pat Sabatini Beats Joanderson Brito By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 65

Pat Sabatini shut down Joanderson Brito on the mat for three rounds tonight at UFC On ESPN 65 to earn a unanimous decision win.



Round One



Body kick from Brito, but Sabatini immediately counters that with a takedown. Sabatini trying to work for a possible von flue choke on top here. He stays patient and eventually gives up on that.



Sabatini in half-guard as Brito slowly edges towards getting his back against the cage in order to stand. Sabatini pulls him away from that, but shortly after Brito does manage to do so anyway. However, he’s not up for long before Sabatini slams him back down again and now he’s working to set up the von flue choke again.



Sabatini gives up on the choke and instead looks for some ground and pound late in the opening round. A few solid blows landing here, including a hammerfist series just before the round ends.



Round Two



Brito misses a kick and Sabatini overcommits to a punch and stumbles forward. However, Sabatini quickly regroups and lands a takedown.



Half-guard for Sabatini and looking to improve position. Brito battling to keep guard though, so Sabatini just stifles him and controls the action on top with just the occasional strike mixed in. Sabatini lands a few solid blows before the bell and Brito is slow to get back to his feet and return to his corner afterwards.



Round Three



Right hook from Brito. He throws a glancing body kick. He fires off another power right, but then Sabatini takes him down. Brito attempting a guillotine choke, but it’s not going to work out well for him.



Sabatini back to working from half-guard. he unleashes a flurry of ground-and-pound, then settles for some control time. Closing in on two minutes to go and he puts together another barrage.



Sabatini works around to the back now as Brito goes to his knees. Now into mount and blasts down some heavy shots. Around to the back now and landing more punches as Brito attempts to stand. Easier said than done for Brito though and Sabatini ends the round still on his back landing blows.



Decision



Sabatini completely dominated Brito from start to finish with his wrestling and long spells of control from half-guard to win by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27).