PFL Announces That Bellator MMA Is No More

The PFL promotion took over the long-running Bellator MMA organization last night and after continuing to host a few events under that banner last year they’ve now decided to pull the plug on it altogether.



“Professional Fighters League acquired Bellator MMA one year ago primarily for its great fighter roster,” a PFL statement reads.

“The PFL brand has become synonymous with the “win and advance” format and product innovation.

“PFL has established itself as a premium brand doing things different to help grow our great sport of MMA.

“Going forward all fight events and content will be PFL branded.

“The Bellator brand carries a rich history that will continue to be respected and appreciated through select feature title bouts.

“Fans will continue to enjoy the immense Bellator fight library and historic fight content throughout our social, digital, and partner channels.

“All of our fighters are now integrated and connected in one powerful PFL brand worldwide.“

The move is similar to what happened with Strikeforce after it was acquired by the UFC back in 2011, and then shut up shop in 2013.



As a result of Strikeforce’s demise, Bellator, which was founded back in 2008 by Bjorn Rebney, became the No.2 promotion in North America behind the UFC, and a year later ex-Strikeforce chief Scott Coker took over the reigns.



Over the years Bellator had some success in tempting notable UFC talents to sign for them, including the likes of Ryan Bader, Cris ‘Cyborg’, Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis, Corey Anderson and Rory MacDonald, as well as aging veteran stars like Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Chael Sonnen, Tito Ortiz and Lyoto Machida.



Bellator also produced homegrown stars who would later find success in the UFC, including the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Hector Lombard, Michael Chandler and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

While PFL bought over Bellator to bolster their own roster, not every fighter has been happy with the switch, and indeed in the past 24 hours it’s emerged that a major Bellator star and former two-division champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire has now negotiated his release from the promotion.