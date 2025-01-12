Punahale Soriano KO’s Uros Medic At UFC Fight Night 249

Round One Punahale Soriano made short work of Uros Medic in the main card opener at UFC Fight Night 249, knocking him out in the opening minute. Soriano with an early flurry o punches. Medic with a punch to the body, but Soriano responds with a left hand and then an overhand right behind it ...
Round One
Punahale Soriano made short work of Uros Medic in the main card opener at UFC Fight Night 249, knocking him out in the opening minute.
Soriano with an early flurry o punches. Medic with a punch to the body, but Soriano responds with a left hand and then an overhand right behind it that lands clean, sending Medic toppling to the canvas!
And that’s that, Soriano takes just 31 seconds into the opening round to knockout Medic!
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.