Punahale Soriano KO’s Uros Medic At UFC Fight Night 249

Round One

Punahale Soriano made short work of Uros Medic in the main card opener at UFC Fight Night 249, knocking him out in the opening minute.



Soriano with an early flurry o punches. Medic with a punch to the body, but Soriano responds with a left hand and then an overhand right behind it that lands clean, sending Medic toppling to the canvas!



And that’s that, Soriano takes just 31 seconds into the opening round to knockout Medic!