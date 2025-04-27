Randy Brown KO’s Nicolas Dalby In 2nd Round At UFC On ESPN 66

Randy Brown became the first man to ever finish Nicolas Dalby with a crushing right hook KO tonight at UFC On ESPN 66.



Round One

Brown pressing forward immediately and pumps out his lengthy jab. Right hand lands for him. Now back to feeling out his range with the jab. Low kick from Dalby.



Rapid jabs and then a right hand behind it for Brown. Dalby works in another low kick. Calf kick for Brown and then blasts him with big punches down the pipe. Dalby’s nose appears to have been broken by the swiping right hand in that combo.



Another couple of clean connections for Brown. High kick attempt from Dalby is blocked. Low kick now. Jab connects for Brown.



Big punch from Dalby suddenly drops Brown! Dalby gets into half-guard but not going all-in for the kill at the moment as he settles on top with blood pouring from his nose.



Round Two



Punches from Brown and head kick attempt in response from Dalby. Front kick to the body and a punch behind it from Brown. Body kick for him.



Dalby with a low kick. Brown back to working that long jab repeatedly. Knee strike from Brown now, but then gets caught by a big punch.



Now it’s Brown with a big hook that buckles Dalby’s legs for a moment, but he keeps battling on regardless. Brown still connecting with right hands though.



Dalby presses forward anyway trying to land his own heavy hands, only to be greeted by a flush right hook from Brown that sends him crashing face-first to the canvas. Dalby has never been stopped before in his career, but he’s unable to recover from that blow and stays down, leading Brown to an impressive KO finish at 1.39mins of the second round.

