Raul Rosas Jr. Beats Vince Morales By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 64

Raul Rosas Jr earned his fourth win in a row tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 with a unanimous decision victory against Vince Morales.



Round One

Rosas with a push kick to the body. Now a kick to the thigh. Rosas looks for an early takedown, but gives up on it quickly. He lands a nice punch soon afterwards though.



Rosas presses forward and there’s a brief exchange, then he goes in again for a takedown, and this time hoists Morales into the air, takes him to the center of the Octagon and slams him to the mat.



Rosas into side control in the center of the Octagon. Morales briefly gets him back to half-guard, but not for long.



Morales constantly battling her to get his guard back here, but each time Rosas passes again. Then Rosas manages to work to the back and the positional battle continues from here. Morales eventually manages to get to his knees and then scrambles well to end up on top late in the round.



Rosas is the one on his knees now and Morales is trying to set up a Peruvian necktie late in the round. He starts to roll with it, but there’s not enough time left in the round to fully go for a finish.



Round Two



Rosas with a jab. Now a right hand from Morales. calf kick for Rosas. Jab for Morales. he lands it again. Calf kick from Rosas. Right hand lands for Morales.



Body kick for Morales. Rosas in on a single-leg and gets Morales down to one knee near the cage. Morales able to stand back up, but Rosas brings him down again.



Rosas has Morales back now and they start to scramble as they did late in the first round. Morales trying to work on top, but for now Rosas maintains his position. Rosas trying to get a full body triangle, but not quite able to. Morales attempting to stand without success late in the round.



Round Three



Morales pressing the action early in the final round. Jab from Rosas. Jab lands for Morales. Rosas shoots for a takedown, but Morales stuffs it. Morales working for a Peruvian necktie, but doesn’t quite get it as he rolls. He switches up though and starts to work for a d’arce choke. Rosas grimacing, but hanging on there, and then manages to get free and end up on top in side control.



Rosas briefly to north-south position and then trying to take the back. Morales fails in an attempt to stand and then tries to set up a leg lock. Nothing doing there though. Morales stands but gets dragged back down to his knees again.



Rosas takes his back. he looks for the body triangle but settles for one hook. Morales stands. Rosas down to his knees and again Morales works for the Peruvian necktie. He’s not got that fully cinched up, but instead tries for the d’arce choke in the final seconds of the round. Rosas manages to survive to the end of the round though.



Decision



Rosas Jr’s striking looked to have improved tonight and he was able to land good takedowns and have spells of control on top throughout the fight. He did also have to survive some big submission attempts from Morales though, particularly in the final five minutes, but emerges with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).