Reiner de Ridder Trained With DDP And Khamzat; Now He Predicts Who’ll Win

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Dana White confirmed last weekend that a middleweight title showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is in the works, and having trained with both in the past, Reinder de Ridder has now given his prediction as to who will win. “I’ve had some experience with both of the guys. I’ve trained with both ...

Dana White confirmed last weekend that a middleweight title showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is in the works, and having trained with both in the past, Reinder de Ridder has now given his prediction as to who will win.

“I’ve had some experience with both of the guys. I’ve trained with both of them,” de Ridder said. “I’d say especially in a five round fight, Khamzat is most likely going to come out guns blazing again, shoot right away but Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny at times. His footwork is not that bad. He gets out. He circles pretty well.

“I don’t see Khamzat taking him down right away and to be honest, I don’t see Khamzat choking him out in the first round.

“Every round he doesn’t choke him out is going to get worse for him. Because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat.

De Ridder, who is 2-0 in the UFC so far and fights Bo Nickal on Saturday night, went on to confirm that he’s picking current champion du Plessis to emerge victorious against Khamzat.

“He keeps going,” de Ridder said of DDP. “That’s the crazy thing. He looks dead tired, the technique [just goes out the door] but somehow he stays strong, stays very explosive. I’m going with Dricus but Khamzat would be cool, too, if it gets it. But I think Dricus has a good chance.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Reiner de Ridder Trained With DDP And Khamzat; Now He Predicts Who’ll Win

Dana White confirmed last weekend that a middleweight title showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is in the works, and having trained ...

Bo Nickal Talks About Having To Cut 37lbs During Fight Week

Bo Nickal raised eyebrows earlier this week when he commented ‘gonna be a long week’ while showing himself tipping the scales at over 222lbs, ...

Din Thomas Makes Case For Stopping BMF Title Fights

Max Holloway will defend the symbolic BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July and former fighter Din Thomas has made the ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United