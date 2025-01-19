Reinier de Ridder Beats Kevin Holland By 1st Round Submission At UFC 311

Reiner de Ridder made light work of Kevin Holland tonight at UFC 311, taking him down immediately and eventually forcing a 1st round tapout via rear-naked choke.



Round One

De Ridder lands a jab and then immediately goes in on a takedown and lands it. Holland goes to his back immediately looking for an triangle choke. De Ridder able to steer clear of getting caught in the choke and settles into Holland’s guard.



Holland finds space to land an upkick as de Ridder postures up. Holland is chatting up a storm already. An elbow from de Ridder opens up a cut. De Ridder has Holland stacked as he drops down some punches.



Now de Ridder looks to pass guard and Holland goes to his knees and then tries to stand. De Ridder takes his back though as he gets up. De Ridder gets Holland back down, secures the body triangle and then goes for the rear-naked choke. It’s in tight and Holland is forced to tap out at 3.31mins of the opening round!