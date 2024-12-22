Robelis Despaigne Aiming For UFC Return After 5 Second KO Win

Heavyweight fighter Robelis Despaigne was released from the UFC in October after suffering back-to-back losses, but after notching up his lastest ultra-fast knockout win he’s revealed he still hopes to fight his way back to the Octagon.

The 36-year-old Despaigne arrived in the UFC earlier this year with a considerable amount of hype due to the fact that not only was the hulking 6ft 7″ heavyweight a former Olympic taekwondo bronze medalist, but had also gone 4-0 in MMA with his last two fights being finished in a combined time of just 7 seconds.



And sure enough, in his UFC debut Despaigne went on to win his UFC debut against Josh Parisian by TKO in just 18 seconds in March, before major deficiencies in his ground game were exposed in his next two fights, leading to his release a couple of months ago.



Despaigne returned to action on Saturday night in a non-MMA fight for Karate Combat and got back to his old ways with a 5 second KO victory, and then stated that he still wants to fight for the UFC again in the future.

“That’s the plan. The doors are not closed,” Despaigne told MMAJunkie. “It’s just a matter of improving the ground game a bit, getting a few wins, and look to get back in the UFC.”

For now though Despaigne has signed up to the newly announced team-based MMA promotion Global Fight League, while also continuing to fight for the Karate Combat promotion, where he hopes to win the heavyweight title.

“I want to fight for the title. Hopefully I get the opportunity so I can go for it 100 percent, and at the same time, continue fighting MMA.”